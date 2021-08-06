Ready to deploy? Amazon’s Bitcoin acceptance can prime a payments future By Cointelegraph

Ready to deploy? Amazon’s Bitcoin acceptance can prime a payments future
Maybe Amazon (NASDAQ:) really isn’t preparing to accept (BTC) as payment for its goods and services before year’s end, and perhaps Apple (NASDAQ:) isn’t in fact adding $2.5 billion of Bitcoin to its balance sheet — although both events were reported recently, they are still unconfirmed. The question still remains: If and when the tech giants do commit, what impact will they have on the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry?
Would it spur crypto adoption or revive Bitcoin as a medium of exchange? Would it confer a seal of approval on digital assets and discourage governments from clamping down on blockchain-based tokens?
