Rachel Bilson And Mischa Barton’s Drama Continues

There’s something amiss between Rachel Bilson and Mischa Barton this summer, and whatever it is clearly hasn’t resolved yet.
The actors, who starred as teenage friends in The OC, have engaged mutually in passive aggressive public drama a couple of times recently. It’s a bummer, since we hate to see two influential women taking digs at each other and loved their characters’ bond on the early 2000s TV show.
Mischa’s comments also suggested that Rachel’s addition to The OC‘s roster of series regulars, after season one, contributed to her eventual exit.
Rachel acknowledged Mischa’s comments a few weeks later, during an appearance on the Everything Iconic podcast, and specifically rejected the ones that mentioned her.
It seemed like maybe the dust had settled until the latest episode of Rachel’s podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches!, when she when she commented on Mischa’s role in a different show — and how the hiring allegedly went down.
According to Rachel, Mischa was asked to join The Hills: New Beginnings cast after her former OC colleague turned down the opportunity.
“I was actually asked to be on The Hills,” Bilson said during the podcast episode. After she “graciously passed,” the actor continued, “who they wound up casting was Mischa.”
Hopefully whatever is going on between these two can be worked out. What do you think of all this? Let me know in the comments below.
