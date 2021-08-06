Rachel Bilson And Mischa Barton’s Drama Continues

There’s something amiss between Rachel Bilson and Mischa Barton this summer, and whatever it is clearly hasn’t resolved yet.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images


The actors, who starred as teenage friends in The OC, have engaged mutually in passive aggressive public drama a couple of times recently. It’s a bummer, since we hate to see two influential women taking digs at each other and loved their characters’ bond on the early 2000s TV show.


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Here’s a quick throwback to Mischa and Rachel in 2005.

Their tension can be traced back to at least May, when Mischa discussed the reasons for her sudden departure from The OC during an interview with E! News, but its roots are potentially much older.


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

In the interview, she said bullying from men and “mean” attitudes on set motivated the decision to leave, which was upsetting to hear, especially since Mischa was so young when it happened.

Mischa’s comments also suggested that Rachel’s addition to The OC‘s roster of series regulars, after season one, contributed to her eventual exit.


Jared Siskin / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“It’s a bit complicated,” Mischa said. “It started pretty early on, because it had a lot to do with them adding Rachel in last minute as, after the first season, a series regular and evening out everybody’s pay — and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really shitty.”

Rachel acknowledged Mischa’s comments a few weeks later, during an appearance on the Everything Iconic podcast, and specifically rejected the ones that mentioned her.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

“That’s misinformation. Where is she going with this, and what is she trying to say? I would actually like to talk to her and find out what her experience was from her perspective, because I saw things a little differently,” Rachel said.

It seemed like maybe the dust had settled until the latest episode of Rachel’s podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches!, when she when she commented on Mischa’s role in a different show — and how the hiring allegedly went down.


Steve Granitz / WireImage via Getty Images

According to Rachel, Mischa was asked to join The Hills: New Beginnings cast after her former OC colleague turned down the opportunity.


Hollywood To You / GC Images via Getty Images

“I was actually asked to be on The Hills,” Bilson said during the podcast episode. After she “graciously passed,” the actor continued, “who they wound up casting was Mischa.”


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Hopefully whatever is going on between these two can be worked out. What do you think of all this? Let me know in the comments below.

