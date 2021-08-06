Oil firms but still set for weekly loss on demand worries

Article content

LONDON — Oil prices edged higher on Friday but remained on track for their biggest weekly decline since March on concerns over the impact on fuel demand from travel restrictions to curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Brent crude oil futures were up 39 cents at $71.68 a barrel by 0940 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 39 cents to $69.48, though both contracts have given up 6% this week.

“The price action we see now is really a function of the macro picture,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore bank OCBC. “The Delta variant is now really starting to hit home and you see risk aversion in many markets, not just oil.”