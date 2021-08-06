Nicki Minaj Denies Jessie J’s Bang Bang Interview Claims

A 2016 interview with a Republic Records exec seems to confirm what Nicki said. Wendy Goldstein said of the song, “It was written for Ariana. She cut it, and she hated it. So I sent it to [Republic executive VP Rob Stevenson], got Jessie J on it and then sent it to Nicki Minaj. I made them finish the record anyway. And then I was scared to send it to Ari. So I sent it to [Republic Records ­chairman/CEO] Monte Lipman and said, ‘Play this for Ariana.’ When she heard it, she was like, I want it back.'”



This also runs contrary to the “Why don’t we both do it?” claim Jessie made in the Glamour interview.