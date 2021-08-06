New bill in Ukraine to allow payments in cryptocurrency, says official By Cointelegraph

A new cryptocurrency-related bill in Ukraine will allow payments in cryptocurrencies like (BTC) despite not recognizing crypto as legal tender, a government official claimed.

Deputy minister of Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Bornyakov is confident that it would be “quite legal to pay with cryptocurrencies” in Ukraine through payment intermediaries that enable crypto-to-fiat conversions.