New bill in Ukraine to allow payments in cryptocurrency, says official By Cointelegraph

New bill in Ukraine to allow payments in cryptocurrency, says official
A new cryptocurrency-related bill in Ukraine will allow payments in cryptocurrencies like (BTC) despite not recognizing crypto as legal tender, a government official claimed.
Deputy minister of Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Bornyakov is confident that it would be “quite legal to pay with cryptocurrencies” in Ukraine through payment intermediaries that enable crypto-to-fiat conversions.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.