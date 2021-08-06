‘More confident about the merge’ following ETH’s successful London upgrade By Cointelegraph

Vitalik: ‘More confident about the merge’ following ETH’s successful London upgrade
co-founder Vitalik Buterin has hailed the London hard fork a success adding that it has given him more confidence over the upcoming merge to the Eth 2.0 chain.
Speaking to Bloomberg News from Singapore, Buterin said that EIP-1559 is “definitely the most important part of London.” The upgrade, which went live around 15 hours ago, has tweaked the fee generation mechanism resulting in a portion of the fees being burnt.
