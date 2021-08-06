Marvel Reveals Its First Official NFT — Spider-Man By CoinQuora



Marvel Reveals Its First Official NFT — Spider-Man



Marvel follows up on its partnership with VeVe marketplace.

The partners will launch the first Marvel NFT.

Spider-Man will lead the Marvel NFT charge.

After Marvel’s announcement about entering the NFT game a month ago, Marvel and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) fans alike have been at the edge of their seats. Well, the wait is over for the brand is finally making its official debut. Swinging in for the big reveal is Marvel’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

That’s right the NFT line-up by Marvel is off to a great start. The official crypto collectibles will be Marvel’s first of its kind. These Spider-Man NFTs will be available very soon. In fact, the collectibles will hit the market this very weekend.

In particular, the announcement came from both Marvel and VeVe. The collaborating partners are happy to announce the arrival of the web-slinging hero in the form of NFTs. To highlight, the partne…

