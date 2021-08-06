London Upgrade Success Brings Fresh Hopes for Upcoming Merge By CoinQuora



Ethereum 2.0: London Upgrade Success Brings Fresh Hopes for Upcoming Merge



London hard fork has been a success.

Vitalik Buterin spoke to news about being more confident about the 2.0 merge.

The latest update has brought important developments and upgrades.

The Ethereum London hard fork just dropped and dropped so good that it’s giving ETH fans fresh new hopes for the 2.0 transition. Co-founder Vitalik hailed the upgrade as a success.

He added that this has given him more confidence for the upcoming merge to the ETH 2.0 chain. Speaking to Bloomberg News from Singapore, Buterin said that

EIP-1559 is definitely the most important part of London.”

Its most important addition, perhaps, has been changing the fee generation mechanism which results in a portion of the fees being burnt…

