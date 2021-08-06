London Stock Exchange revenue up 4.6% in H1 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo/File Photo
LONDON (Reuters) – London Stock Exchange Group (LON:) reported a rise of 4.6% in total revenue in the first half of 2021 on Friday, as it continued to integrate its data and analytics company Refinitiv acquired in a $27 billion deal.
Adjusted operating profit was 1.17 billion pounds, as a strong performance by its capital markets business helped offset a drop in its data and analytics unit.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.