London is live, and Ethereum bulls control Friday’s $357M ETH options expiry By Cointelegraph

London is live, and Ethereum bulls control Friday’s $357M ETH options expiry
Ether’s (ETH) price rallied 50% leading in the London hard fork because many investors expect the upgrade to solve the issue of high transaction fees and make the altcoin a deflationary asset.
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead has predicted that the upcoming upgrade would likely cause Ether to “flip” (BTC) as the leading cryptocurrency, but this is a topic under heavy contention.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.