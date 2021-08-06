London is live, and Ethereum bulls control Friday’s $357M ETH options expiry By Cointelegraph

Ether’s (ETH) price rallied 50% leading in the London hard fork because many investors expect the upgrade to solve the issue of high transaction fees and make the altcoin a deflationary asset.

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead has predicted that the upcoming upgrade would likely cause Ether to “flip” (BTC) as the leading cryptocurrency, but this is a topic under heavy contention.

ETH Aug. 6 options aggregate open interest. Source: Bybt