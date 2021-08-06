Levi Strauss sustainability chief leaves Better Cotton Initiative board

Article content

Levi Strauss & Co’s chief sustainability officer, Jeff Hogue, has left the board of trade body Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), the denim maker said on Friday.

Earlier this year, several brands including Swedish fashion chain H&M and sportswear maker Nike as well as BCI became targets of some Chinese internet users after they raised concerns about alleged forced labor in Xinjiang.

Members of the coalition remain torn over how and when to respond to the Chinese attacks, with some wanting BCI to swiftly and forcefully rebut the attacks and others pushing for a slower and more cautious approach, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3isu2Mj on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.