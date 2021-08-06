Latam FX drops, Chile’s peso set for worst week in 10 years

Most Latin American currencies tumbled on

Friday as strong U.S. jobs data spurred fears of early policy

tightening by the Federal Reserve, while concerns over a strike

at a major copper mine saw Chile’s peso set for its worst week

in nearly a decade.

The peso sank 1.3% to its lowest in more than nine

months as the union representing workers at Chile’s Escondida

copper mine, the world’s largest, instructed its members to

prepare for a strike due to slow progress in contract talks with

owner BHP Group.

The currency was set for a weekly loss of around 4.2%, its

worst since Sept. 2011, as the news reminded investors a

historic strike in 2017, which had dented Chile’s economic

growth and disrupted global copper supplies.

Fears of a strike also offset data showing inflation rose in

July, indicating that the Chilean economy was heating up after a

COVID-induced lull.

The peso was the worst performing emerging market currency

for the week. Other Latin American (Latam) currencies also

dropped for the week, with losses deepening on Friday as the

dollar rallied on strong payrolls data.

Brazil’s real swung wildly as investors weighed more

interest hikes against political ructions ahead of elections

next year. The currency is set to mark its third straight week

in the red.

A Brazilian congressional committee on Thursday voted

against a constitutional amendment to adopt printed ballots, in

a major defeat for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, whose

popularity has taken a dive.

The Mexican peso fell 0.8% and was set to lose nearly

1% this week.

“With increasing (coronavirus) infection figures, concerns

are likely to grow in the future that renewed restrictions could

slow down the economic recovery (in Mexico) and thus also the

central bank’s actions,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

“Against this backdrop and in view of global risks, we

continue to see only limited MXN recovery potential.”

Among stocks, Brazilian retailer Lojas Americanas

looked to snap a three-day winning streak after it said it had

“preliminary contact” with apparel retailer Marisa Lojas

, spurring bets for an offer.

Most Latam stock indexes fell, joining a broader sell-off in

emerging markets as the U.S. payrolls data triggered a mass exit

from risk-sensitive assets.

In bonds, JPMorgan has turned net bullish on hard-currency

emerging market sovereign and semi-sovereign debt by going

overweight on the EMBI Global Diversified index, the investment

bank said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1291.69 -0.65

MSCI LatAm 2491.40 -0.88

Brazil Bovespa 122737.68 0.91

Mexico IPC 51257.49 0.24

Chile IPSA 4276.02 0.84

Argentina MerVal 66093.49 -0.065

Colombia COLCAP 1225.75 -0.13

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.2427 -0.51

Mexico peso 20.0722 -0.79

Chile peso 787.69 -1.29

Colombia peso 3954.6 -1.03

Peru sol 4.0868 -0.58

Argentina peso 96.9000 -0.01

(interbank)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru;

editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)

