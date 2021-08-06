Keith Meister-backed SPAC to merge with biotech firm EQRx in $3.65 bln deal

The deal, which will result in cash proceeds of $1.8 billion for EQRx, includes a private investment in public equity (PIPE) of $1.2 billion from SB Management Limited, a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, Casdin Capital, Corvex Management and others.

CM Life Sciences III, the third blank-check firm backed by activist investor Keith Meister and life sciences investor Eli Casdin, will take EQRx Inc public in a deal that gives the biotech firm an enterprise value of $3.65 billion, the companies said on Friday.

Article content

Blank-check firms are publicly traded companies that use the funds from their initial public offerings to buy private firms, taking them public in the process.

The huge size of the PIPE funding, which often accompanies such deals, further points to a rebound in dealmaking in the blank-check industry, after a chill earlier due to regulatory clampdown and saturated investor demand.

Founded in 2019, EQRx, which counts Andreessen Horowitz and Casdin Capital among its backers, seeks to develop low-cost medicines.

It is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and has a pipeline that includes potential therapies for diseases including lung cancer and liver cancer. The company has raised $800 million in funding to date, according to its website.

