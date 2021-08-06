JGB yields follow Treasury yields higher before U.S. jobs data

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese government bond yields ticked higher on Friday, in line with a rise in Treasury yields ahead of a key U.S. jobs report later in the day.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.010%, after touching zero on Wednesday for the first time this year.

The 20-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.390%.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose as high as 1.2380% in Asian trading, from an almost six-month low of 1.1270% hit on Wednesday.

“Along with the rise in U.S. yields, it’s difficult for the 10-year JGB yield to break below zero,” said Ataru Okumura, a strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.