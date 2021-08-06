Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.33% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.33%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fujikura Ltd. (T:), which rose 16.30% or 90.0 points to trade at 642.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Nikon Corp. (T:) added 8.44% or 89.0 points to end at 1143.0 and Konami Corp. (T:) was up 7.41% or 440.0 points to 6380.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kobe Steel, Ltd. (T:), which fell 10.61% or 80.0 points to trade at 674.0 at the close. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 5.84% or 159.0 points to end at 2563.0 and Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 5.58% or 34.0 points to 575.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1829 to 1647 and 260 ended unchanged.

Shares in Fujikura Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 16.30% or 90.0 to 642.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.85.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.56% or 0.39 to $69.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.55% or 0.39 to hit $71.68 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.32% or 5.85 to trade at $1803.05 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.00% to 109.74, while EUR/JPY fell 0.05% to 129.77.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 92.308.

