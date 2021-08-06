Is Liberty Latin America Setting Up for a Big Move? By StockNews



© Reuters. Is Liberty Latin America Setting Up for a Big Move?



Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) has rallied up into a rectangle consolidation pattern over the past several months, where it has formed a resistance level and support line. If the stock breaks through either level, a big move is expected. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) is a telecommunications company. It is a provider of video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company’s reportable segments include C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, VTR/Cableticaand Liberty Puerto Rico.

The company just reported its results for the second quarter, where it saw strong subscriber growth in its Caribbean and Puerto Rico segments. LILAK also reported its best ever quarter for the mobile segment with 118,000 subscriber additions, compared to losses in the prior year due to COVID-19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.5 which indicates it has more than enough liquidity to handle short-term obligations. In terms of growth, the company is expected to grow earnings 110.3% this year, while sales are expected to rise 27.2%.

Continue reading on StockNews