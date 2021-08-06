Is Li Auto Stock a Buy After Reporting Record Vehicle Deliveries in July? By StockNews



Even though China-based Li Auto (LI) delivered a record number of Li ONEs in July 2021, its shares plunged more than 4% over the past month due to investors’ pessimism surrounding Beijing’s uncertain regulatory measures related to the China ADRs. However, can its fundamentals help it stay afloat amid this uncertain environment? Read on.Chinese EV maker Li Auto Inc. (LI) set an all-time high in monthly deliveries, delivering 8,589 Li ONEs last month. This represents a 251.3% year-over-year increase. The company also garnered much attention, launching the 2021 Li ONE on May 25, 2021, featuring enhanced upgrades, including an improved NEDC range of 1,080 kilometers. However, the stock has lost more than 4% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $31.35.

LI’s total revenues declined 13.8% sequentially to $545.68 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, while its net loss for the quarter increased 54% year-over-year to $54.94 million. Even though several countries are focusing on ramping up domestic semiconductor chip production, the global chip shortage may last until 2023, which could be detrimental to LI’s growth. Moreover, there has been a significant decline in hedge funds’ interest in the stock. So, LI’s near-term prospects look bleak.

Here’s what I think could influence LI’s performance in the near term:

