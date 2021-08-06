Is Applied Materials Stock a Good Investment? By StockNews

© Reuters. Is Applied Materials Stock a Good Investment?
Material engineering solutions provider Applied Materials (NASDAQ:) has benefited from the heightened demand for semiconductors amid a global shortage. With impressive innovative capacity and a well-structured long-term growth plan, AMAT will likely grow in tandem with the semiconductor industry over the next few years. Therefore, it could be an ideal bet now.Equipment manufacturer and services provider Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) operates through three segments – Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The company won Intel’s exclusive Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award in supplier diversity in 2020. This award recognizes AMAT’s aggressive performance and outstanding quality and business systems. Shares of AMAT have gained 119.3% over the past year and 64.9% year-to-date.
Here’s what could shape AMAT’s performance in the near term:
Robust Profit Margins
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.