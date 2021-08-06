Indian shares edge higher after central bank keeps rates steady

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares inched up slightly after the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged as expected, while traders waited for its commentary about liquidity normalization.

At 0448 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex both gained 0.2% at 16,333 and 54,625.63, respectively.

The country’s benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to 6.26% after the decision, while the Indian rupee was 74.11 against the dollar.

The Reserve Bank of India held the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4%, while also retaining the reverse repo rate, the borrowing rate, at 3.35%.