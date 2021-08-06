India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.35% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.35%, while the index declined 0.39%.

The best performers of the session on the were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:), which rose 3.19% or 31.80 points to trade at 1029.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) added 2.47% or 17.15 points to end at 710.70 and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS:) was up 1.88% or 1.95 points to 105.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Cipla Ltd. (NS:), which fell 3.61% or 34.10 points to trade at 911.30 at the close. Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:) declined 2.12% or 45.20 points to end at 2089.05 and Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.89% or 546.65 points to 28420.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which rose 3.11% to 1029.20, Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.49% to settle at 607.80 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.37% to close at 1264.90.

The worst performers were Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.07% to 2089.05 in late trade, UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.70% to settle at 7527.30 and State Bank Of India (BO:) which was down 1.40% to 435.65 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 946 to 742 and 39 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1728 rose and 1339 declined, while 107 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 1.37% or 17.05 to 1264.90.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.06% to 12.6075.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.53% or 9.65 to $1799.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.27% or 0.88 to hit $69.97 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.22% or 0.87 to trade at $72.16 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.07% to 74.148, while EUR/INR fell 0.13% to 87.5580.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 92.418.

