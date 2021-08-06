India Seeks to Scrap Retrospective Taxes After Firms Fight Back

Article content
(Bloomberg) — India’s government sought to scrap a rule mandating overseas companies to pay back taxes on local assets they bought or sold indirectly, in a move aimed at ending spats with multinational companies, including Vodafone Plc. and Cairn Energy Plc.
The bill to amend the income tax law was introduced in the lower house of Parliament, according to the Finance Ministry spokesperson. Companies will be eligible to seek exemption from the tax only after dropping pending litigation and forgo cost of damages or interest, the spokesperson said.
The move comes after Cairn was allowed by a French court to seize Indian state-owned properties in Paris, part of the company’s attempt to recover a $1.2 billion arbitration award it won last year. New Delhi was also battling litigation from Vodafone, which had challenged a 200 billion-rupee ($2.7 billion) claim in past taxes.
The government had in 2012 decided to tax retrospective deals to shore up its coffers after an economic slowdown had sapped revenues, leaving the economy with a yawning budget deficit — then the widest among the biggest emerging markets.
