India Seeks to Scrap Retrospective Taxes After Firms Fight Back

(Bloomberg) — India’s government sought to scrap a rule mandating overseas companies to pay back taxes on local assets they bought or sold indirectly, in a move aimed at ending spats with multinational companies, including Vodafone Plc. and Cairn Energy Plc.

The bill to amend the income tax law was introduced in the lower house of Parliament, according to the Finance Ministry spokesperson. Companies will be eligible to seek exemption from the tax only after dropping pending litigation and forgo cost of damages or interest, the spokesperson said.