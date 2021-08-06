India court says arbitration order stopping Future’s $3.4 billion retail deal valid By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A woman shops inside the Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo
2/2
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s top court on Friday ruled that Future Retail’s $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets was bound by an arbitrator’s order that put the transaction on hold, in a big boost to partner Amazon (NASDAQ:) which had sought to block the deal.
Amazon and Future had been locked in legal battles https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-com-india-future-reliance-idUSKBN2AM0HN over the deal, with the U.S. firm accusing the Indian group of violating pre-existing contracts when it sold its assets to rival Reliance Industries. Future has denied any wrongdoing.
The Supreme Court said that an order by a Singapore arbitrator in October – that put the deal on hold after finding merit in Amazon’s objections – was valid.
Amazon had argued that the order is binding, while Future had argued it was not.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.