Hodling Ethereum? Here’s how and where to stake your ETH By Cointelegraph

Hodling Ethereum? Here's how and where to stake your ETH

Matilda Colman
The overall feel across the cryptocurrency landscape over the past week has been one of bubbling anticipation, with the network finally undergoing its London hard fork, which includes reforms to the transaction fee market, thanks to EIP-1559.

London is the latest in a series of upgrades that are part of Ethereum’s measured transition from its original proof-of-work consensus model to a proof-of-stake model dubbed Ethereum 2.0.

Total value locked on the Lido protocol. Source: DeFi Llama