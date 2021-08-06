Here’s why IPOs are on pace to have a record year

While it’s still hard to fathom that the stock market rebounded as quickly and as strongly as it did after its COVID-19-induced crash, the fact is that it continues to rise, closing at over 35,000 points for the first time ever in July of this year. It may all seem counter-intuitive, but thanks, in part, to the Federal Reserve stepping in with a broad array of actions to limit the economic damage from the pandemic, including up to $2.3 trillion in lending to support households, employers, financial markets and state and local governments, the financial market righted itself.

While the markets, in general, have been bearish, IPOs specifically have also shown to be on the rise. In the United States proceeds from IPOs have reached $89 billion in 2021 , a 232 per cent jump from the same period last year. Canada’s IPO markets are following a similar pattern. With economies returning to pre-pandemic levels , the forecast is good.

Why the growth in IPOs?

The reasons for this boom vary, but some of it can be attributed to low interest rates, quite appealing, naturally, to growth companies. Investors are looking for fresh places to make money, and given new technologies, biotech discoveries and digital economies, there are a number of interesting and potentially profitable companies that could become the backbone of the IPO market.

How can you become a part of this exciting market?

Of course, no one could have predicted any of this, but with some basic knowledge and understanding of investing you can become better versed on how to navigate the peaks and valleys of this volatile world.

