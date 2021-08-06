Gold slides over 2% as strong jobs data raises Fed taper worries

Article content

Gold slid to its lowest in over a month on Friday after a strong U.S. jobs report boosted expectations the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its economic support sooner than previously anticipated.

Spot gold had fallen 2.2% to $1,764.59 per ounce by 10:45 a.m. EDT, after touching its lowest since June 30 at $1,762. U.S. gold futures had shed 2.4% to $1,765.70.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) report exceeded expectations with a 943,000 addition in jobs last month.

“The job numbers are hitting gold because they blew away expectations, so the market is anticipating that the Fed’s taper date could be brought forward with an announcement in September and the actual tapering in early January most likely,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.