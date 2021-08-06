Gold Down, but Remains Near $1,800 Mark, in Leadup to U.S. Jobs Report By Investing.com

By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Gold was down on Friday morning in Asia, but remained near the key $1,800 mark as investors await the latest U.S. jobs report.

were down 0.39% to $1,801.90 by 1:24 PM ET (5:24 AM GMT) and were set for their worst weekly performance since mid-June 2020.

The U.S. report, including data, is due later in the day and could dictate the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

“If we get a combination of really solid payroll numbers coming on the back of a hawkish rhetoric by the Fed, I think it’ll spook any interest rate sensitive markets like gold… That’s why we’re seeing risk reductions right now,” SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes told Reuters.

However, a complete meltdown in gold is highly unlikely and support level of $1,790 should hold, he added.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida’s remarks earlier in the week that conditions for a rate hike could be met in late 2022 sparked concerns that asset tapering could begin as early as this year. His views were echoed by Fed Governor r as the economic recovery from COVID-19 continues and the labor market improves.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust (P:), the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 1,027.61 tons on Thursday.

In other precious metals, silver edged down 0.2% and was down about 1.5% for the week. Platinum fell 0.6% and palladium was flat at $2,649.71.

