Global Esports Federation Partners With Flare Networks to Engage With Blockchain By CoinQuora



Global Esports Federation Partners With Flare Networks to Engage With Blockchain



Global Esports Federation announced a partnership with Flare Networks.

The partnership will help GEF to create the blockchain pathway for the future.

Global Esports Federation (GEF) announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Flare Networks.

GEF, the platform that supports the credibility, and the prestige of esports, teamed up with Flare Networks to create the blockchain pathway for the future.

According to GEF, the partnership with Flare Networks — a decentralized network that brings full smart contract utility to the ecosystem, will help set the pathway in engaging blockchain technologies with the dynamic esports community worldwide.

With the mission to develop visible initiat…

Continue reading on CoinQuora