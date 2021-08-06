Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.11% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.11%, while the index lost 0.45%, and the index fell 0.74%.

The best performers of the session on the were Allianz SE VNA O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.30% or 4.46 points to trade at 197.98 at the close. Meanwhile, Siemens Energy AG (DE:) added 2.03% or 0.47 points to end at 23.64 and Bayer AG NA (DE:) was up 1.93% or 0.89 points to 47.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Merck KGaA (DE:), which fell 4.08% or 7.68 points to trade at 180.50 at the close. Adidas AG (DE:) declined 1.93% or 6.11 points to end at 311.07 and RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) was down 1.12% or 0.345 points to 30.520.

The top performers on the MDAX were Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE:) which rose 4.78% to 15.8950, Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.49% to settle at 5.310 and Hannover Rueck SE (DE:) which gained 2.44% to close at 149.00.

The worst performers were Rational AG (DE:) which was down 7.33% to 954.00 in late trade, AUTO1 Group SE (DE:) which lost 7.19% to settle at 37.45 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.70% to 44.625 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which rose 2.37% to 22.500, 11 AG (DE:) which was up 2.22% to settle at 25.820 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which gained 1.16% to close at 47.060.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.70% to 44.625 in late trade, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.83% to settle at 529.000 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was down 2.63% to 25.96 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 389 to 301 and 68 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 2.06% to 17.61.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 2.56% or 46.25 to $1762.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.88% or 0.61 to hit $68.48 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.52% or 0.37 to trade at $70.92 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.61% to 1.1760, while EUR/GBP fell 0.16% to 0.8479.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.60% at 92.808.

