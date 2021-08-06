German-U.S. yield spread widens to highest since June ahead of U.S. jobs data

Article content German bond yields rose on Friday but were set to end the week lower, with all eyes on a U.S. jobs report later in the session that is expected to set the tone for global markets. German bonds outperformed U.S. Treasuries, pushing the gap between 10-year German and U.S. Treasury yields to its widest since June. Fears around the coronavirus Delta variant, concern that economic recovery is peaking, investors reversing bets against safe-haven bonds, and an accommodative tone among central banks all pushed yields sharply lower across the world in July.

Article content However, many investors say the fall in yields is unwarranted given the economic recovery ahead and are betting Treasury yields will rise substantially by year-end. The jobs report is seen as a catalyst that may help yields eventually rise, which would likely be reflected in the euro area. A Reuters poll expects U.S. non-farm payrolls to rise further in July, though the wide range of estimates underscores uncertainty in gauging the data. And while ADP figures this week indicated the smallest private payrolls gain in five months, Institute for Supply Management surveys showed a rebound in manufacturing and services employment, compounding the uncertainty. “The jobs data will be a clear marker in the sand to clarify how the labor market is looking, and we need a few of these markers to build confidence that the economy is recovering,” said Grace Peters, EMEA head of investment strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Article content FALLING STREAK Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was up 1.5 basis points to -0.48% by 1022 GMT, above the January low of -0.524% breached on Thursday, when Germany’s benchmark yield fell further below the European Central Bank’s -0.50% deposit rate. But it was set for its sixth straight week of falls, the biggest six-week falling streak since early March 2020, down another 2 basis points this week. German bonds outperformed U.S. Treasuries, where yields were set for their first weekly rise in six weeks. Bond yields move inversely with prices. That outperformance pushed the gap between 10-year German and U.S. Treasury yields to its highest since June at 173.7 bps. The ECB adopted a symmetric 2% inflation target in July, which will allow for temporary overshoots, and pledged to keep rates lower for longer in order to meet the target.

Article content That helped Germany outperform almost all major bond markets in July and has continued to keep bond yields subdued in August. The outperformance is expected to continue with banks like JPMorgan and BofA expecting U.S. Treasury yields to rise more than Bund yields by the end of the year. Yields on 10-year Italian bonds – a key beneficiary of ECB support – were 2 bps higher, keeping the closely watched gap with German equivalents at 102 bps, down from 108 bps at the start of the week in the biggest weekly tightening in five weeks. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli with additional reporting by Sujata Rao Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Holmes)

