Frontier Airlines mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all employees by Oct. 1

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines said on Friday all its employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1 in view of rising coronavirus cases.

Companies across the United States are increasingly reinstating masking requirements and mandating vaccination to contain the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The airline said employees who choose not to be vaccinated, or are unable to, will be asked to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test on a regular basis.