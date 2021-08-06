Fresh Bitcoin ETF hopes back BTC’s swift rally above $40,000 By Cointelegraph

Fresh Bitcoin ETF hopes back BTC’s swift rally above $40,000
Crypto investors are seeing gains in Ether (ETH) and (BTC) on Aug. 5 after the successful launch of ‘s London hard fork and a series of new Bitcoin exchange-traded fund filings, resulting in a rally that propelled BTC’s price 9% higher and caused Ether to gain 11.75%, which pushed the altcoin closer to the elusive $3,000 level.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after an early morning sell-off that saw BTC fall to $37,280, the bulls stepped in, and the ensuing high volume spike sent BTC price to an intraday high of $40,775.
