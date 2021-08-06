France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.53% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.53%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.53% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index added 0.46%.

The best performers of the session on the were Atos SE (PA:), which rose 10.87% or 4.25 points to trade at 43.34 at the close. Meanwhile, BNP Paribas SA (PA:) added 3.03% or 1.59 points to end at 54.00 and Credit Agricole SA (PA:) was up 2.92% or 0.35 points to 12.28 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teleperformance SE (PA:), which fell 0.80% or 2.90 points to trade at 359.10 at the close. Thales (PA:) declined 0.67% or 0.60 points to end at 88.38 and Danone SA (PA:) was down 0.48% or 0.30 points to 62.70.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Atos SE (PA:) which rose 10.87% to 43.34, Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was up 4.58% to settle at 16.21 and CGG SA (PA:) which gained 3.06% to close at 0.647.

The worst performers were SES (PA:) which was down 2.74% to 6.75 in late trade, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which lost 2.27% to settle at 482.70 and Vallourec (PA:) which was down 2.18% to 7.635 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 321 to 256 and 92 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 2.53% or 45.80 to $1763.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 1.19% or 0.82 to hit $68.27 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.80% or 0.57 to trade at $70.72 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.61% to 1.1760, while EUR/GBP fell 0.17% to 0.8479.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.59% at 92.793.