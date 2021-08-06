France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.53% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.53%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.53% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index added 0.46%.

The best performers of the session on the were Atos SE (PA:), which rose 10.87% or 4.25 points to trade at 43.34 at the close. Meanwhile, BNP Paribas SA (PA:) added 3.03% or 1.59 points to end at 54.00 and Credit Agricole SA (PA:) was up 2.92% or 0.35 points to 12.28 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teleperformance SE (PA:), which fell 0.80% or 2.90 points to trade at 359.10 at the close. Thales (PA:) declined 0.67% or 0.60 points to end at 88.38 and Danone SA (PA:) was down 0.48% or 0.30 points to 62.70.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Atos SE (PA:) which rose 10.87% to 43.34, Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was up 4.58% to settle at 16.21 and CGG SA (PA:) which gained 3.06% to close at 0.647.

The worst performers were SES (PA:) which was down 2.74% to 6.75 in late trade, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which lost 2.27% to settle at 482.70 and Vallourec (PA:) which was down 2.18% to 7.635 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 321 to 256 and 92 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 2.53% or 45.80 to $1763.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 1.19% or 0.82 to hit $68.27 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.80% or 0.57 to trade at $70.72 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.61% to 1.1760, while EUR/GBP fell 0.17% to 0.8479.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.59% at 92.793.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR