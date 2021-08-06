Fortress Sweetens Offer for U.K. Grocer Morrison to £6.7 Billion

The Fortress-led consortium offered 270 pence a share plus a 2 pence dividend for Morrison on Friday, up from a previous offer of 254 pence, including the dividend. Morrison’s board reiterated its unanimous support for the offer from Fortress, which made binding promises on pay and pensions.

(Bloomberg) — Fortress Investment Group sweetened its offer for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc to 6.7 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) days before a deadline for a rival bidder amid a heated battle for Britain’s fourth-largest grocer.

Article content

Morrison shares jumped to as high as 279.10 pence in London trading after the announcement, indicating some investors anticipate a higher bid. The grocer previously rejected a 230 pence offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC, and the rival private equity group has until Monday to increase its offer.

Morrison is attracting interest as it has a large real estate portfolio, owning about 90% of its almost 500 stores. The business, whose turnaround has been led by Chief Executive Officer Dave Potts, generates large amounts of cash and has low underlying debt and a pension surplus. The fortunes of leading supermarket chains improved after lockdowns triggered a surge in grocery spending.

Investor Opposition

Fortress is leading a group of investors that includes the billionaire Koch family, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

The raised offer comes not only ahead of a possible rival bid from CD&R but also after some shareholders expressed discontent with the original Fortress offer. Silchester International, M&G Plc, and J O Hambro Capital Management, investors who together control almost 20% of Morrison, previously said Fortress’s 254 pence-a-share offer didn’t reflect the true value of the company.

Morrison Shareholder M&G Adds to Objections to Fortress Bid

The consortium requires 75% support from shareholders who are set to vote on the deal on Aug. 16.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com