Fortress raises offer for Britain’s Morrisons By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – A consortium led by Softbank (OTC:) owned Fortress Investment Group has raised its agreed bid for British supermarket group Morrisons to 270 pence a share plus a 2 pence a share special dividend, it said on Friday.

Morrisons’ board has re-confirmed its unanimous recommendation of the offer.

Fortress’ previous agreed deal was worth 254 pence a share or a total of 6.3 billion pounds ($8.8 billion).

($1 = 0.7190 pounds)