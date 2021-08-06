Fortress raises offer for Britain’s Morrisons By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A customer carries a shopping bag outside a Morrisons supermarket in New Brighton, Britain, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
LONDON (Reuters) – A consortium led by Softbank (OTC:) owned Fortress Investment Group has raised its agreed bid for British supermarket group Morrisons to 270 pence a share plus a 2 pence a share special dividend, it said on Friday.
Morrisons’ board has re-confirmed its unanimous recommendation of the offer.
Fortress’ previous agreed deal was worth 254 pence a share or a total of 6.3 billion pounds ($8.8 billion).
($1 = 0.7190 pounds)
