Firm dollar pushes gold below $1,800 ahead of U.S. jobs data

“If we get a combination of really solid payroll numbers coming on the back of a hawkish rhetoric by the Fed, I think it’ll spook any interest rate sensitive markets like gold,” said Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,799.59 per ounce by 0702 GMT, set for its worst weekly performance since mid-June.

Gold edged down Friday, lingering near the key psychological level of $1,800 an ounce, pressured by a stronger dollar as investors eyed a U.S. jobs report for cues on the Federal Reserve’s future policy stance.

Jitters around tapering set in after Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said conditions for a rate hike could be met in late 2022, and the central bank could start scaling back on its asset purchase program this year.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller also saw the possibility of reducing accommodative policy sooner than some expected, given the progress in economic recovery and improving labor market.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

The dollar index and benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields ticked higher, curbing the bullion’s appeal.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls report is due at 1230 GMT.

Today’s data should give more clarity on the U.S. economy’s performance as well as concerns over the rising COVID-19 virus cases, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.

In the absence of a major trigger to help gold break through $1,820, it could fall towards $1,785 and then $1,770, he added.

Silver rose 0.2% to $25.17 per ounce but was down more than 1% for the week.

Platinum inched up 0.1% to $1,005.88 and was on track for its biggest weekly fall since June.

Palladium rose 0.5% to $2,662.90. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)