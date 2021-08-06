Fed governor says CBDCs remain ‘a solution in search of a problem’ By Cointelegraph

Fed governor says CBDCs remain ‘a solution in search of a problem’
Chris Waller, a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Fed), seems to think it’s unnecessary for the United States government to develop a central bank digital currency, or CBDC.
Speaking with Michael Strain of the American Enterprise Institute today, Waller said he was “highly skeptical” of a central bank digital currency, addressing issues in existing payment systems. He feels that the U.S. government should only intervene with a potential digital solution in the event of significant market failures.
