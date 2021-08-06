FDA to allow export of certain lots of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made at Baltimore plant

Article content

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday certain lots of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore facility are fit to be shipped outside the United States.

The plant, owned by Emergent Biosolutions, was producing vaccines for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson but U.S. health regulators in April halted operations following a discovery that J&J’s vaccine was contaminated with material used in the AstraZeneca shots.

“The agency conducted a thorough review of facility records and the results of quality testing performed by the manufacturer and reached its decision based on this review, taking into consideration the current worldwide COVID-19 public health emergency,” FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo said in a statement.