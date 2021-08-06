Exclusive-Didi in talks with Westone to hand over data control after IPO dustup By Reuters

© Reuters.
By Julie Zhu
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc is in talks with state-owned information security firm Westone to hand over its data management and monitoring activities, sources said, as part of its efforts to placate domestic regulators.
The largest Chinese ride-hailing group became the target of an investigation by regulators in the country just days after it raised $4.4 billion in an initial public offering in the United States.
The powerful Cyberspace Administration of China () last month launched a data-related cybersecurity investigation into Didi, citing the need to protect national security and the public interest.
