European stocks slip but set for strong weekly gain By Reuters

(Reuters) – European stocks fell marginally on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, but were on course to end the week higher as investors grew confident in the region’s economic recovery and earnings growth.

The pan-regional index inched down 0.1% in early trading after four consecutive days of gains that took it to record highs. The benchmark was on course for its best week since early May with a 1.6% gain.

German insurer Allianz (DE:) rose 2.4% after it posted a better-than-expected 46% jump in second-quarter net profit and provided a rosier outlook for the full year.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:) added 2.7% after it reported a rise of 4.6% in revenue for the first half of 2021.

Among notable decliners, German meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh tumbled 7.6% after it lowered its 2021 profitability forecast as a result of higher spending to tap into strong growth.

