European Shares Ease From Record as Traders Weigh Delta Risks

Equities in Europe are headed for a third straight week of gains as investors weigh strong earnings against the risk of the possible end of stimulus measures and the spread of the delta variant. Fears over China’s regulatory crackdown are also in focus.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index was down 0.2% as of 8:13 a.m. in London, with almost all sectors in the red. Insurance was the sole gainer, with Allianz SE rising 2.8% after raising its outlook and announcing a new share buyback.

(Bloomberg) — European stocks eased slightly Friday after four closing records, as traders weighed risks of the delta variant to economic recovery and a positive earnings season winds down.

The reporting season is ending on a strong note, according to Barclays Plc strategist Emmanuel Cau.

“Cyclicals, financials and energy are delivering the bulk of beats, positive guidance and surprises on payouts, and are leading the upgrades to FY estimates,” Cau said. “This outcome helps the transition from policy/liquidity driven market to one led by fundamentals going forward.”

Marc Decker, head of portfolio management at Merck Finck, notes that market reaction to earnings has been cautious due to reasons including the action of the Chinese government and the delta variant.

Investors’ focus will turn later in the day to the U.S. jobs report for July, which is expected to show another strong month hiring.

Among Friday’s biggest individual movers, HelloFresh declined as much as 8.7% after the meal-kit delivery firm cut its margin guidance.

