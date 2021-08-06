Dollar jumps on jobs report to highest this week

Reuters

David Henry and Sujata Rao

NEW YORK/LONDON — The dollar doubled an

earlier gain on Friday after a U.S. government report showed

jobs grew more than expected, pushing up bond yields and adding

to arguments for faster tightening of U.S. monetary policy.

The dollar index against major currencies was up

0.49% to 92.678 at 9:52 a.m. ET (1352 GMT).

The report showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000

jobs in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a gain

of 870,000.

The news rekindled dollar momentum from midweek when

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested that

conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as

late 2022.

Fed officials have said that improving employment is

critical to when they begin to pull back further on extra

support the provided for the economy in the pandemic.

Clarida’s remarks lifted Treasury yields after five weeks of

declines while “real” yields, excluding inflation, are set to

snap a six-week streak of declines.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note reached as high as

1.29%, up from 1.179% on Monday.

Against the euro, the dollar rose to $1.1772, up

0.5%. The euro was pressured earlier in the day by

weaker-than-expected German industrial orders data.

The greenback rose to 110.25 Japanese yen.

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3888.

Expectations for a strong set of U.S. jobs numbers had been

heightened somewhat on Thursday when initial claims for state

unemployment benefits fell by 14,000 to 385,000 in the week

ended July 31.

Analysts have cautioned that the markets will be looking for

more evidence that U.S. yields are going significantly higher

again. Friday’s yield was still nearly a half percentage point

lower than at the end of March.

Reactions to the monthly jobs reports have changed more

often than not this year in the days after the data was

released, strategists at Wells Fargo Securities found when they

looked at yields on 10-year Treasuries.

Big moves in exchange rates are unlikely until Federal

Reserve officials make clear they are ready to lead other

central banks in pulling back economic support, said Joseph

Trevisani, senior analyst at fxstreet.com.

“The Fed is pumping far more money into the U.S. economy

and, by diffusion, to the rest of the world than anybody else,”

Trevisani said.

Markets will next be watching for comments from Fed

policymakers at the end of month at a symposium of central

bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

A recent Reuters poll of strategists showed most predicting

a dollar fall over the next year.

“We’re in the phase in the business cycle where growth and

global trade are going to remain relatively solid, and that’s

going to provide some downside bias for the dollar,” said

Vasilieos Gkionakis, global head of FX strategy at Lombard Odier

Group.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:52AM (1352 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 92.6780 92.2670 +0.46% 2.997% +92.7270 +92.2660

Euro/Dollar $1.1772 $1.1833 -0.51% -3.65% +$1.1834 +$1.1768

Dollar/Yen 110.2550 109.7850 +0.42% +6.70% +110.2700 +109.7100

Euro/Yen 129.77 129.89 -0.09% +2.25% +129.9600 +129.5900

Dollar/Swiss 0.9121 0.9065 +0.62% +3.10% +0.9125 +0.9065

Sterling/Dollar $1.3888 $1.3927 -0.30% +1.63% +$1.3932 +$1.3885

Dollar/Canadian 1.2545 1.2501 +0.38% -1.46% +1.2551 +1.2495

Aussie/Dollar $0.7368 $0.7403 -0.49% -4.24% +$0.7406 +$0.7365

Euro/Swiss 1.0735 1.0728 +0.07% -0.67% +1.0739 +1.0721

Euro/Sterling 0.8474 0.8495 -0.25% -5.18% +0.8501 +0.8471

NZ $0.7029 $0.7060 -0.46% -2.14% +$0.7062 +$0.7025

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.8500 8.8200 +0.19% +2.91% +8.8585 +8.8210

Euro/Norway 10.4190 10.4307 -0.11% -0.46% +10.4486 +10.4053

Dollar/Sweden 8.6409 8.6103 -0.17% +5.42% +8.6462 +8.6061

Euro/Sweden 10.1715 10.1886 -0.17% +0.94% +10.2013 +10.1605

(Reporting by David Henry in New York, Sujata Rao and Ritvik

Carvalho in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by

Timothy Heritage, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Andrew Heavens)

