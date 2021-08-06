Dollar jumps on jobs report to highest this week

Article content
NEW YORK/LONDON — The dollar doubled an
earlier gain on Friday after a U.S. government report showed
jobs grew more than expected, pushing up bond yields and adding
to arguments for faster tightening of U.S. monetary policy.
The dollar index against major currencies was up
0.49% to 92.678 at 9:52 a.m. ET (1352 GMT).
The report showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000
jobs in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a gain
of 870,000.
The news rekindled dollar momentum from midweek when

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested that
conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as
late 2022.
Fed officials have said that improving employment is
critical to when they begin to pull back further on extra
support the provided for the economy in the pandemic.
Clarida’s remarks lifted Treasury yields after five weeks of
declines while “real” yields, excluding inflation, are set to
snap a six-week streak of declines.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note reached as high as
1.29%, up from 1.179% on Monday.
Against the euro, the dollar rose to $1.1772, up
0.5%. The euro was pressured earlier in the day by
weaker-than-expected German industrial orders data.
The greenback rose to 110.25 Japanese yen.
The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3888.
Expectations for a strong set of U.S. jobs numbers had been
heightened somewhat on Thursday when initial claims for state
unemployment benefits fell by 14,000 to 385,000 in the week
ended July 31.
Analysts have cautioned that the markets will be looking for
more evidence that U.S. yields are going significantly higher
again. Friday’s yield was still nearly a half percentage point
lower than at the end of March.
Reactions to the monthly jobs reports have changed more
often than not this year in the days after the data was
released, strategists at Wells Fargo Securities found when they
looked at yields on 10-year Treasuries.
Big moves in exchange rates are unlikely until Federal
Reserve officials make clear they are ready to lead other
central banks in pulling back economic support, said Joseph
Trevisani, senior analyst at fxstreet.com.
“The Fed is pumping far more money into the U.S. economy
and, by diffusion, to the rest of the world than anybody else,”
Trevisani said.
Markets will next be watching for comments from Fed
policymakers at the end of month at a symposium of central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
A recent Reuters poll of strategists showed most predicting
a dollar fall over the next year.
“We’re in the phase in the business cycle where growth and
global trade are going to remain relatively solid, and that’s
going to provide some downside bias for the dollar,” said
Vasilieos Gkionakis, global head of FX strategy at Lombard Odier
Group.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:52AM (1352 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 92.6780 92.2670 +0.46% 2.997% +92.7270 +92.2660
Euro/Dollar $1.1772 $1.1833 -0.51% -3.65% +$1.1834 +$1.1768
Dollar/Yen 110.2550 109.7850 +0.42% +6.70% +110.2700 +109.7100
Euro/Yen 129.77 129.89 -0.09% +2.25% +129.9600 +129.5900
Dollar/Swiss 0.9121 0.9065 +0.62% +3.10% +0.9125 +0.9065
Sterling/Dollar $1.3888 $1.3927 -0.30% +1.63% +$1.3932 +$1.3885
Dollar/Canadian 1.2545 1.2501 +0.38% -1.46% +1.2551 +1.2495
Aussie/Dollar $0.7368 $0.7403 -0.49% -4.24% +$0.7406 +$0.7365
Euro/Swiss 1.0735 1.0728 +0.07% -0.67% +1.0739 +1.0721
Euro/Sterling 0.8474 0.8495 -0.25% -5.18% +0.8501 +0.8471
NZ $0.7029 $0.7060 -0.46% -2.14% +$0.7062 +$0.7025
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.8500 8.8200 +0.19% +2.91% +8.8585 +8.8210
Euro/Norway 10.4190 10.4307 -0.11% -0.46% +10.4486 +10.4053
Dollar/Sweden 8.6409 8.6103 -0.17% +5.42% +8.6462 +8.6061
Euro/Sweden 10.1715 10.1886 -0.17% +0.94% +10.2013 +10.1605
(Reporting by David Henry in New York, Sujata Rao and Ritvik
Carvalho in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by
Timothy Heritage, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Andrew Heavens)
