Digital asset platform Zipmex partners with Visa in Asia Pacific By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

Digital asset platform Zipmex partners with Visa in Asia Pacific

Asia-Pacific crypto-fiat trading platform Zipmex has forged a strategic partnership with Visa (NYSE:) in a bid to improve the convenience of its payment programs and products.

The platform’s payment network ZipSend, designed to enable users to spend their crypto, will be integrated into Visa’s worldwide network of 70 million merchants. Following the partnership, Zipmex aims to release a Visa-branded payment card later this year.