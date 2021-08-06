Digital asset platform Zipmex partners with Visa in Asia Pacific By Cointelegraph

Digital asset platform Zipmex partners with Visa in Asia Pacific
Asia-Pacific crypto-fiat trading platform Zipmex has forged a strategic partnership with Visa (NYSE:) in a bid to improve the convenience of its payment programs and products.
The platform’s payment network ZipSend, designed to enable users to spend their crypto, will be integrated into Visa’s worldwide network of 70 million merchants. Following the partnership, Zipmex aims to release a Visa-branded payment card later this year.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.