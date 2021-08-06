Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.43% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.43%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 1.43%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.95% or 6.8 points to trade at 237.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 1.22% or 3.0 points to end at 248.7 and Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) was up 1.00% or 1.1 points to 111.4 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which fell 4.55% or 37.4 points to trade at 784.0 at the close. Genmab (CSE:) declined 3.94% or 117.0 points to end at 2849.0 and Demant A/S (CSE:) was down 3.31% or 12.9 points to 376.4.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 71 to 70 and 22 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 1.22% or 0.84 to $68.25 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.79% or 0.56 to hit $70.73 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 2.56% or 46.35 to trade at $1762.55 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.58% to 6.3210, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4366.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.57% at 92.778.