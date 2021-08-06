Crypto space weighs in on proposed amendments to US infrastructure deal By Cointelegraph



Crypto space weighs in on proposed amendments to US infrastructure deal



With more than one amendment proposed to the United States infrastructure plan that would modify a provision on cryptocurrencies, some figures in the space are going against the one with White House support.

Digital rights advocacy group Fight for the Future said today it would not support the amendment crafted by Senators Mark Warner, Rob Portman and Kyrsten Sinema to address the issue of clarifying the language used concerning crypto in the bipartisan infrastructure bill. According to the group, the proposed amendment gets “a resounding no” as a possible solution to the bill which “fundamentally misunderstands how cryptocurrency and decentralization works.”

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph