Copper edges lower as U.S. payrolls lift the dollar

Article content Copper prices fell on Friday as solid U.S. jobs data pushed the dollar sharply higher, making metals more expensive for buyers with other currencies. Copper had been trading higher after news that a union at the world’s biggest copper mine, Chile’s Escondida, told workers to prepare for a strike that would reduce supply. But by 1605 GMT, benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2% at $9,472.50 a tonne. It was down more than 2.5% this week amid concerns that demand in top consumer China will weaken.

Article content “Dr Copper is supposed to give a good reading of how the economy is doing, and I think we are in limbo phase right now,” said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah. “Economic growth is back but there’s some doubt with the Delta variant (of the coronavirus).” Used in power and construction, copper has gained more than 20% this year and touched a record high of $10,747.50 in May. Shah said prices would be supported over the longer term by demand for infrastructure and underinvestment in new mines. MARKETS: The Dow and the S&P 500 briefly reached record highs, while the dollar saw its biggest gain since June after the jobs numbers. STRIKE: More than 2,000 union members at the Escondida mine rejected a contract offer. Local law requires five days of mediation after a contract is rejected, followed by a possible five-day extension if a deal cannot be reached.