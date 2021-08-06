Cooking With Paris: What does Paris Hilton’s new catchphrase ‘sliving’ mean?

Paris Hilton has returned to our TV screens with her new Netflix series Cooking With Paris, in which she invites celebrity guests into her kitchen to create elaborate – and sometimes unsuccessful – meals together.

The heiress’ foray into the culinary world took many by surprise. After all, Hilton is more famed for flaunting her excessively wealthy lifestyle and obsessions with everything that glitters than her interest in cooking.

Hilton is also synonymous with her signature catchphrase, “That’s hot”, which she said frequently on her and Nicole Richie’s hit reality show, The Simple Life. She even went so far as to trademark the catchphrase at the height of her TV fame in the early 2000s.

But in her new series, Hilton appears to have moved on from “That’s hot”, and instead frequently drops a new word, “sliving”, as her signature catchphrase.

What does ‘sliving’ mean?

According to Hilton, “sliving” is a portmanteau of the words “slaying” and “killing it” while “living your best life”.

In the third episode of the series, while cooking with comedian Nikki Glaser, she explains where her new catchphrase originated from.

“‘Sliving’ was invented last Halloween when I was at a party, and I was so excited, ‘sliving’ just came out. My friends were like, ‘Sliving?’ and I was like, ‘Oh shit’,” she said.

“Living your best life, with slaying and killing it in one word. Then all of a sudden, we just kept saying ‘sliving’ and I was like, I need to trademark this, and now it’s literally in the Urban Dictionary.”

Urban Dictionary traces Hilton’s first public use of the word to an interview between Hilton and German pop star Kim Petras backstage at the 2019 YouTube Streamy Awards in Los Angeles.

Hilton, who appeared in Petras’ music video for the song “I Don’t Want It At All”, introduced her new catchphrase to the singer.

“The new word, it’s like the new ‘That’s hot’, is ‘sliving’,” she said. “I did it again. I just trademarked it.

“Basically, ‘sliving’ equals ‘Sliving your best life’ which is killing it and slaying in one word. You’re a slive. We’re slivers that slive around the world.”

How do you use it in a sentence?

Hilton uses the word most often as a verb, but also as an adjective and sometimes as a noun.

As a verb, you could say: “I could be sliving in those new shoes.”

As an adjective, you could say: “Those new shoes are absolutely sliving.”

As a noun, you could say: “We are the ultimate slivers in these new shoes.”

What are Paris Hilton’s other famous catchphrases and quotes?

“That’s hot”: The catchphrase she is best known for can be used in just about any situation. As Hilton once said: “If you don’t even know what to say, just be like, “That’s hot’.”

“Beyond”: It is unclear when Hilton began using the word “beyond”, but it has been part of her catchphrase vocabulary since at least 2015. In Hilton-speak, the word can be used to describe something or someone that is exceptional.

Other popular quotes attributed to Hilton include: “The only rule is don’t be boring and dress cute wherever you go.”

“Always walk around like you have on an invisible tiara.”

“I think it’s important for girls to be confident. Believe in yourself and… everybody’s hot.”