Coinbase users can now buy crypto with Apple Pay By Cointelegraph

Coinbase users can now buy crypto with Apple Pay
Crypto exchange Coinbase announced on Thursday that users can now use Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay to purchase crypto assets on its platform, with Google (NASDAQ:) Pay integration to follow.
“Today, we’re introducing new and seamless ways to enable crypto buys with linked debit cards to Apple Pay and Google Pay, and instant cashouts up to $100,000 per transaction available 24/7,” said a Coinbase blog post on Thursday.
