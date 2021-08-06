Coinbase users can now buy crypto with Apple Pay By Cointelegraph

Crypto exchange Coinbase announced on Thursday that users can now use Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay to purchase crypto assets on its platform, with Google (NASDAQ:) Pay integration to follow.

“Today, we’re introducing new and seamless ways to enable crypto buys with linked debit cards to Apple Pay and Google Pay, and instant cashouts up to $100,000 per transaction available 24/7,” said a Coinbase blog post on Thursday.