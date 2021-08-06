Clearlake Capital to take Cornerstone OnDemand private for $3.8 bln

Article content

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc said on Thursday private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group LP would take the cloud computing and management software provider private for about $3.8 billion, the latest in a series of tech take-private deals this year.

Cornerstone shareholders will get $57.50 per share in cash, a 15% premium over the stock’s last close.

Enterprise software companies have seen a surge in demand since last year as more businesses use their services to meet demands of the switch to pandemic-induced work from home.