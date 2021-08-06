Clearlake Capital to take Cornerstone OnDemand private for $3.8 bln

Article content
Cornerstone OnDemand Inc said on Thursday private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group LP would take the cloud computing and management software provider private for about $3.8 billion, the latest in a series of tech take-private deals this year.
Cornerstone shareholders will get $57.50 per share in cash, a 15% premium over the stock’s last close.
Enterprise software companies have seen a surge in demand since last year as more businesses use their services to meet demands of the switch to pandemic-induced work from home.
Article content
Cornerstone, which helps companies to recruit, train, and manage their employees, counts Walgreens and Starwood Hotels & Resorts as its customers.
The deal, which is expected to close in the second half of this year, has an enterprise value of about $5.2 billion, representing a 5.9 times multiple on the next 12-month revenue.
The company also reported second-quarter earnings on Thursday, recording $214.3 million in revenue, with 97% of it coming from subscriptions, and representing a 16.3% year-over-year increase.
Cornerstone OnDemand plans to accelerate its growth through investment in products as well as consolidating other human resource software companies, according to a source familiar with its plan.
The deal came after the company hired Qatalyst and Centerview to explore strategic options. Morgan Stanley, Rothschild & Co, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Barclays, Jefferies and William Blair advised Clearlake. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Steve Orlofsky)