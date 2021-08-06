China shares end lower as virus, regulatory woes weigh

Article content

SHANGHAI — China shares closed lower on Friday, on worries over a continuing surge of new cases of COVID-19 and tightening government regulations, although they recorded their biggest weekly gain in six.

** The Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.24% at 3,458.23. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.55%.

** But both indexes had their biggest weekly gains since late June, with the CSI300 rising 2.3% and the Shanghai Composite adding 1.8% after sharp drops last week.

** Declines in healthcare shares dragged on the broader market, with an index tracking the sector falling 3.75%. The consumer staples sector fell 0.89% and the IT sector slipped 0.71%.