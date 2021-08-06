China iron ore, steel futures rangebound; post weekly losses

Article content

BEIJING — Chinese steel and iron ore futures traded in tight ranges on Friday with all recording weekly declines on weak seasonal demand and speculation this week about a possible easing of controls on output.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for September delivery, ended down 1.3% to 895 yuan ($138.42) per tonne, following a drop in spot 62% iron ore which plunged $11 to $174.5 per tonne on Thursday.

For the week, iron ore futures plunged 12.9%, the biggest weekly drop since the week ended Feb. 28, 2020.